$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:STGet Rating) to report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.73. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $52.01 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

