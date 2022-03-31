$0.86 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. BorgWarner posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,595,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 153.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,515,000 after purchasing an additional 973,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $39.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

