$1.02 Million in Sales Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $2.00 million. Aethlon Medical posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $2.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

AEMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,291. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

