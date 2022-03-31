$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Century Communities posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of CCS traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.73. 29,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,138. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 253,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,982,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

