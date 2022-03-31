$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,013,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,599,000 after purchasing an additional 172,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,862,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,753,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,855. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $98.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

