1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FLWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $855.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $12,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,229,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

