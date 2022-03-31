1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
FLWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $855.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $15,262,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,027,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,884,000 after buying an additional 549,682 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $12,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,229,000.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
