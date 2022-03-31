$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $858.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

ICLR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.30. 2,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $188.70 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 393.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

