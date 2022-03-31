$109.87 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post $109.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.73 million and the highest is $110.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $450.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.69 million, with estimates ranging from $454.38 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.45 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.
In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $162.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.
