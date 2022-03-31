$109.87 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will post $109.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.73 million and the highest is $110.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $113.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year sales of $450.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $450.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $464.69 million, with estimates ranging from $454.38 million to $475.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.45 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 679,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $162.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.