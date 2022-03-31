1,090 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $269.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $236.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.
SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.
About Stryker (Get Rating)
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.
