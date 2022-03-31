1,092,348 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,092,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

