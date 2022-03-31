1,267 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 173,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after buying an additional 85,379 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,565,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,486. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $86.78 and a 52-week high of $106.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.

