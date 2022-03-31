1,410 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,536,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.