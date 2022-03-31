167 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify stock opened at $705.60 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $736.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

