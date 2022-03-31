$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. OneMain posted earnings of $3.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. OneMain has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.