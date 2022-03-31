20,232 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 326.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after buying an additional 548,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

