22,608 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 519,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $59.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

