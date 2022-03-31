23,500 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,174,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lowered Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of TCN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 842,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27. Tricon Residential Inc has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

