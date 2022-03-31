2,403 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $373.82 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $285.89 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.78.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

