2,403 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $79.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $86.77.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
