$241.20 Million in Sales Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce $241.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions posted sales of $526.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

ZWS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 919,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,724. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

