$26.97 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $26.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $27.27 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $130.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $71,819,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $66,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

MTTR stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 11,907,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,147,256. Matterport has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

