2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). 2U reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 2U in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 9.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $998.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.06.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

