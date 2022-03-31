$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) to report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $13.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.44.

Shares of JBHT traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

