$3.36 EPS Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.31. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $4.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. 544,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

