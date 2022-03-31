$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.75 billion and the highest is $3.85 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $15.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.56.

J opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.70. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,820,000 after buying an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

