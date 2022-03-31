3,339 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

