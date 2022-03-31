360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,553 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,278,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,766 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,986,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN opened at $16.06 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

