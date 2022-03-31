3,891 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

