$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Infosys by 2.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after buying an additional 693,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 2,171,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,794,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. 6,923,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,029,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

