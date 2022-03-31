$407.60 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) to post $407.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.20 million to $409.00 million. ePlus posted sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 114.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ePlus by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ePlus by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 194.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,464. ePlus has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

