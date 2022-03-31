$43.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.48 billion. Cardinal Health reported sales of $39.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $177.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.90 billion to $177.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.50 billion to $187.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 45,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,239. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after purchasing an additional 427,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

