4,380 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after buying an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 22,297,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,843,484. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

