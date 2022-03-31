4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Posts Earnings Results

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 157,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,704. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 158,641 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDMT shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

