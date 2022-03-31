506 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 506 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $473.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $565.72. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.74 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

