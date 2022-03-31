$523.55 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) to post sales of $523.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.85 million to $667.84 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 251,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,807. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.