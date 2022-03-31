$523.55 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) to post sales of $523.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $393.85 million to $667.84 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLI traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 251,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,807. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

