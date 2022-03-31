542 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,342,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UPS opened at $220.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.66 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

