$568.60 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) to report $568.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $570.20 million and the lowest is $567.00 million. Belden posted sales of $536.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

BDC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.17. 2,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,485. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Belden by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,721,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

