$62.06 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will announce $62.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.85 million. Phreesia reported sales of $48.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $262.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $264.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $329.84 million, with estimates ranging from $319.45 million to $341.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

