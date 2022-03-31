$64.71 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $67.20 million. Paya posted sales of $55.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYA. Raymond James cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Paya by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paya by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 315,193 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Paya by 34.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Paya by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,362. Paya has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of -586.00 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

