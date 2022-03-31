$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to report $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 253,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 233,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONCT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.41. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $69.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.