7,401 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 370.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 317,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

