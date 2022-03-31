7,844 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $8,847,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,896,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $9,038,000.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $82.92.
