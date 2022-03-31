$8.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.64 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.03 billion to $36.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.12 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.43.

Shares of HON traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.54. 2,427,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,577. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day moving average of $206.60. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after buying an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.