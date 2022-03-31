888 (LON:888) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 545 ($7.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.04) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.82) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 888 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 624.29 ($8.18).

Shares of LON 888 traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 184.50 ($2.42). 1,527,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,382. The firm has a market capitalization of £687.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 494 ($6.47). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 308.79.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

