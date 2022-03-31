$9.78 Million in Sales Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $9.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $10.26 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $11.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $55.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

AQST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

AQST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 184,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,224. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

