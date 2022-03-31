908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.44. 908 Devices shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 10,943 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 2.16.
In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,300 shares of company stock worth $1,254,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $53,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)
908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.
