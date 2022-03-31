AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAON. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. 627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. AAON’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in AAON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

