Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 35,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.
- On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.
- On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.
CRCT stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $2,534,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.
About Cricut (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
