Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 35,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $450,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40.

CRCT stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cricut’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the third quarter worth $2,534,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

About Cricut (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.