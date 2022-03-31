Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $344.75.
ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ABMD opened at $328.51 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.08.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abiomed Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
