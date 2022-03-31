Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Up to $328.51

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $328.51, but opened at $335.70. Abiomed shares last traded at $328.14, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.77 and a 200 day moving average of $325.08.
In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,771,000 after acquiring an additional 61,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abiomed Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABMD)
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
